Good morning, it’s another beautiful start to the day with cool and comfortable temperatures outside in the 50s for most locations. Watch for some fog in area river and stream valleys, especially for Polk and Cherokee Counties.
The morning will feature abundant sunshine, and it should reach the mid-70s by noon. The afternoon will have a few clouds with highs in the low 80s. Overall, today will be a bit more humid than yesterday but still not bad. Another beautiful day to enjoy being outside! Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow the temperatures and humidity will inch up a little more again. Highs will be from 80-85 under a sunny sky. Friday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid-80s. The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and no rain to interfere with your outdoor plans. Highs will be near 87 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.
The heat looks to be fully back for next work-week with highs near 90, and the sunshine will continue.