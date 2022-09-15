Good morning, today will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and only a few stray clouds here and there. It’ll be in the mid-70s by noon, and then, afternoon highs today will be from 80-85 for most. Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday will be another day with blue sky, sunshine, and a few clouds. Highs will be near 85. Look for the nice, warm weather to continue for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs of 86 and 87, respectively.
It’ll start to heat up more next work and school week with Monday approaching 90. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday should reach the low 90s, so it will feel more like summertime again as we head into the official Fall season on Thursday of next week.