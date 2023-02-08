In about one month, a colon cancer survivor is hoping to raise awareness about the importance of colon cancer screenings through an annual tradition.
"I'm cancer free," said survivor Georgia Tankersley. "Two weeks ago I had a scan, everything is clear, everything is doing really well."
Tankersley is a colon cancer survivor of three years and she's now working to stress the importance of colon cancer awareness.
"As a survivor of colon cancer, I think it's important number one to tell people not to wait. Not to wait to be screened," said Tankersley.
She's one of the many survivors spreading this message with the Rump Run right around the corner, along with an option to just donate and support the Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation.
"For those who maybe don't want to be part of a team or don't want to get out early that morning, sometimes it's raining, you can be part of 'Bums in Bed,'" said Tankersley. "You can donate right there."
Both her and Dr. Eric Nelson hope to not just increase education about colonoscopies, but also resources for people with cancer and colon polyps.
"We have a very large replica that you can actually walk through and understand the progression of how we develop colon polyps and how those turn into colon cancer," said Dr. Nelson.
He said there are many important things to remember when preventing colon cancer, like exercising daily and keeping your weight at a healthy level.
"I am a big proponent of people eating lots of fruits and vegetables," said Dr. Nelson. "Not smoking, smoking doesn't only cause lung cancer, it also increases your risk of colon and rectal cancer."
Tankersley said she just hopes to raise awareness and support others experiencing colon cancer through both the Rump Run and her personal goal to be a healthcare hero.
"Since then I have started back to school and am pursuing my nursing education now," said Tankersley.
She said she hopes other people who survived colon cancer know the best is yet to come.
"It's been a long road, but there's a lot of beauty that still comes from it," said Tankersley.
You can sign up for the Rump Run or find resources for individuals experiencing colon cancer here.