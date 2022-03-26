Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and ran for a cause Saturday morning. Runners and walkers took their marks at Enterprise South Nature Park for the Rump Run after it was cancelled for the last two years because of COVID.
Charleen Nelson has participated in the run since it started, and for her it has a special meaning.
"I was diagnosed in 2011 and it was scary, but my doctor, Dr. Lorenzo helped me through everything," explained Nelson.
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo, a Colorectal Surgeon with the University Surgical Associates and Chairman of the Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation said Chattanooga has one of the highest rates of Colon Cancer in the nation.
"Now the groups that are particularly at risk is the African American population. So, an African American woman has twice the rate of a White woman in Chattanooga, and a Black man, 4 times the rate and we can change that," said Dr. Lorenzo.
Which is why she said it's so important for people to get a Colonoscopy starting at 45 years old and every five years after that if you're at risk or every 10 years if you're not.
"I was one of those people who never went to the doctor for anything and I would not have gone if I had not gotten sick. I'm glad I went when I did because it could have been devastating had I not," said Nelson.
Now that she's beaten Colon Cancer, Nelson enjoys the Rump run as a survivor with her son by her side.
"For him to travel with me, here today, it just means a lot because they've supported me through all of this, so it's really good," shared Nelson.
The run may be over but the fight against Colon Cancer isn't. The foundation is already gearing up for next year's event and they are still taking donations.
