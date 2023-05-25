An investigation is underway after the Walker County Animal Shelter rescued a number of dogs and a pig from a Chickamauga resident who was neglecting the animals.
Walker County Animal Services Director Jeff Mitchell said while responding to an animal at large call, numerous violations were noticed.
Following the on-site investigation, a total of 31 dogs and a pig were rescued.
Mitchell said the owner could be in some trouble.
"Currently it is still an ongoing investigation, but we do have 31 pending ordinance violations. However, depending on the outcome of the rest of the investigation there could be criminal charges possible,” Mitchell said.
He said the animals are not up for adoption at this time.
“We are looking for rescues for many of them because some of them are under vet care and are going to require some vetting,” Mitchell said.
Because of the recent rescue, the Walker County Animal Shelter now has over 100 animals, including 93 animals from another recent rescue at a Lafayette home.
“We are looking for adopters for our other animals as well that are in need of a great home. Any space we can get out through adoption or rescues, will help us tremendously because whenever you have 31 animals come in at one time, it kind of fills up quickly,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said if you see animal neglect, report it without hesitation.
“We are a small department so our phones stay busy. If you aren't able to get somebody, it does go to voicemail. Be sure to leave a voice mail if we don't answer the phone. My officers will be out because we take animal cruelty and animal abuse seriously. We want to get that information and go out there to investigate and do what's necessary to protect the animal and the public,” Mitchell said.