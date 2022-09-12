A group of residents at an independent living facility in Collegedale are giving back in a hands-on way.
"The residents are doing everything from the cutting, to the sanding, to the finishing to everything and then we've been donating them to different organizations," Pam Lewis, Scroll Saw Instructor at Greenbriar Cove said.
Her father is a resident of the community and a part of the group working with the scroll saw creating projects.
When he moved in, they started working in small groups. Now, classes are a staple in the weekly schedules of residents.
"The elderly community doing something very good providing for our community and they're the rock stars. They're the ones that are doing the work," She said.
Lewis said this provides the residents with a purpose and they love what they do to help give back.
The organizations receiving the donations are causes that are close to the residents' hearts.
"We're all created for a purpose whether we are 28 or 88. The people at our community, um, they still need a purpose... this provides them with a purpose," She said.
They will have a Show and Sell next Tuesday, September 20th, and will have sewing boards and stacker blocks for sale to the public.