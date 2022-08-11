It's back-to-school week across most of the Tennessee Valley and the roads are now packed with students and parents returning to their commute.
One school supply parents may not have thought of are the tires on a car.
"I think parents and students really should see tires as a school supply. You know, we talk about pens and papers and notebooks and all of the things you need to succeed in school, but tires are what you need to get to school," Wes Boiling, Senior Manager of Communications and Content for Nokia Tyres said.
He says your car tires are as essential as any other school supply when it comes to getting your students from home to school and back.
The wear and tear on your tires throughout the summer could impact the school route commute.
"With uneven wear is going to come a higher risk of blowouts, inefficient driving, we all want to save on gas mileage with gas prices being what they are. if they're wearing unevenly or if they're not inflated correctly you're going to have much less efficient driving," He said.
If you drove a lot this summer, he suggests getting your tires rotated every four to six thousand miles, check your tire pressure every month, and choose safe tires over value.
"If you think maybe you skimped on your tires... go back get a set whether it's Nokian Tyres - which we'd love - or another set of tires it's going to be value and safety and not just low cost," He said.
He said even if you're not shuttling children to classes the commute will pick up and with busier roads comes higher risks, so be prepared.