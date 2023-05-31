Amtrak has shared more details about its vision for improving transportation across America, with a goal to be complete by 2035.
Amtrak is exploring new opportunities to connect communities better, reduce our carbon footprint, and provide economic benefits for every American.
Over the next 15 years, Amtrak’s vision for expansion will connect up to 160 communities throughout the United States by building new or improved rail corridors in over 25 states.
Amtrak will introduce stations in over half of U.S. states, increase rail service to 47 of the top 50 metropolitan areas, and create over half a million new, well-paying jobs.
The net economic benefit of this investment is expected to reach $8 billion annually by 2035, with an additional $195 billion in economic activity generated by capital investments.
Over 26,000 ongoing permanent jobs will be created or supported by this effort.
You can download the report here and check out the detailed map.