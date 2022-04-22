Friday morning, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin pouring concrete for a new bridge deck over SR-153 at Amnicola Highway.
The work will close Amnicola Highway at the bridge that crosses over SR-153 starting at about 9:00am Friday.
The bridge will reopen to traffic Saturday afternoon one the work is completed.
If you plan to use SR-153 intending to exit at Amnicola Highway to go to downtown Chattanooga or Chattanooga State, you'll want to use a different route.
Those exiting and turning right at SR-153northbound to reach Kings Road and the Chickamauga Marina will not be affected.