Volunteers from the American Red Cross here in Chattanooga are on their way to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
The crew is headed to Orlando and will be stationed there until the hurricane hits.
Afterwards, they will be directed to certain areas where assistance is needed.
Gene Roll is one of the volunteers for the American Red Cross in Chattanooga who is heading to Florida for Hurricane relief efforts.
He is driving down an emergency response vehicle. The truck will provide essential supplies and food to Florida residents.
“Most of us can go a day or two without food but we are not going to enjoy it. We can usually provide two meals a day to people. Typically that food will be a protein, a starch, and a vegetable,” Roll said.
Most of the food is usually purchased from a restaurant or donated from a church group.
Roll has been volunteering for several years, participating in many relief efforts.
He says the reactions from the people he's helping are always priceless and he believes this time will be exactly the same.
“They are grateful and thankful; they are happy to see us. That is a good feeling, knowing that you are doing something that is appreciated by the people that you serve,” Roll said.
Candy Colwell is one of the other volunteers who will be assisting.
She is going to be on standby and help out where she is needed.
“We really don't know what exactly is going on when we get there because there is so much. My part will be just jumping in and do what I can to help others. That is the most important thing with all volunteers, that we get in there and help with their needs,” Colwell said.
Although there are always team goals set during relief efforts, Colwell has a personal goal.
“Just having the satisfaction that they are being taken care of and that their needs are in tentative too. There is not one family, there is going to be several, but you do the best you can. For me, it is gratifying to be able to help,” Colwell said.