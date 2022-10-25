The American Red Cross is offering $10 gift cards for blood donations ahead of the holiday season.
People of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross said, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood.
Gift cards will be available for those who donate beginning on November 1 and ending on November 22.
The Red Cross will have a donation opportunity in Hamilton County on Friday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Soddy Daisy Healthcare located at 701 Sequoyah Road.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or learn more information about blood donation.