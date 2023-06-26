As the nation prepares for July 4th celebrations, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to donate blood or platelets, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood, to ensure hospitals have a stable blood supply for July 4th and hurricane season.
From now through June 30, those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Additionally, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
For those looking to donate, you must be 17 years of age or older in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health to be eligible to give.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross also urgently needs volunteers, particularly those with a professional healthcare background, to aid at shelters during climate-related disasters. They need volunteers with the necessary skills needed during these events.
If you plan to celebrate Independence Day, the Red Cross has several tips to help keep you and your family safe.
Fireworks safety:
- Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight "a dud."
Grill safety:
- Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.
- Don't add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
- Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- Don't leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.