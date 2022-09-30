The Month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and the American Red Cross is increasing awareness of the need for blood in patients who suffer from Sickle Cell Disease.
"In the initiative's first year the number of first-time African-American blood donors increased for the first time by 60 percent," Julia Wright, The Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee said.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says Sickle Cell Disease is a red blood cell disorder and impacts more than twenty million people in the world.
Wright said The Red Cross Initiative is imperative to help those suffering from the disease.
"One in three African-American blood donors are a match for people with Sickle Cell disease. It's very important to ensure that patients that have to get the blood products that they need that we work with the African-American community and grow the number of blood donors in that community so that we can continuously meet the need," She said.
This disease requires critical blood transfusions to help alleviate extreme pain and life-threatening complications.
The Red Cross is encouraging the African-American community to attend a blood drive and donate.
"There are some specific genetic makeups that help from the African- American community that make them a better match. That's why we are very focused on bridging the gap with the sickle cell initiative and getting more of our black community to give blood," She said.
The Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee has held multiple drives and says that if you are eligible to give blood you can do that every fifty-six days.
For more information or to schedule a blood donation, visit your local Red Cross Blood Services website.