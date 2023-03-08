On Wednesday, the American Red Cross, Southeast Tennessee Chapter hosted the Heroes Luncheon at The Chattanoogan Hotel.
This event is a large celebration of the Red Cross in the Chattanooga area and serves as a time to recognize local heroes who make a difference in the community daily.
The chapter honored several citizens deemed true heroes in Southeast Tennessee. The honorees include:
Good Samaritan Award - Jacob Grammer
First Responder Award - Nick Wilson
Call to Service Award - Denise Kell
Community Award - Wendy Ransom
The chapter also honored Linda Moss Mines with the Humanitarian Award.
This achievement award is given to the person who gives back to the community in several philanthropic ways to make a positive change.
Information about the Heroes Luncheon can be found at RedCross.org/RealHeroes.