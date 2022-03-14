The American Red Cross is still in high need for blood donations.
Now they have a new reason to top that when it comes to COVID.
"I don't think there's ever been a day we weren't requesting people to come and give blood," said American Red Cross Executive Director Julia Wright.
Wright said right now, the need for blood is high.
"Last year's just been a little harder with all the different things that are going on," said Wright. "People not still fully back, we're just now starting to get some of those blood drives back where they were before, staffing issues across the country is an issue for everyone now."
She said hospitals have a new request now on top of that. They're asking for help when it comes to immunocompromised patients and COVID.
"We're adapting our operations to meet the needs of the immunocompromised patients with COVID-19," said Wright. "We're doing that by testing all blood donations that meet the FDA criteria for COVID-19 antibodies."
The American Red Cross will now be testing blood donations for antibodies in an effort to help hospitals.
"The test results will be shared to the donors and will indicate if the COVID-19 antibodies are detected and further if the level of the antibodies is high enough to meet FDA requirements for production of convalescent plasma," said Wright.
She said blood donations are key this year after a tough year in donations last year, as well as a continuous need for other types of patients in need of blood.
"It may not just be COVID patients, but also our regular transfusion patients, those who suffer from sickle cells, cancer patients," said Wright.
To donate blood, you can look for a drive near you at the Southeast Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross website.