The American Red Cross is assisting two adults after a house fire in Red Bank Tuesday evening, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said.
It happened at a rental home at 150 Goodson Avenue just after 6:00.
According to HCOEM, first responders arrived to find 25% of the home fully involved. Firefighters with Red Bank, Chattanooga, and Signal Mountain Fire Departments were able to contain the blaze within minutes.
Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and HCEMO also responded to the incident.
No people were injured but officials said one cat was killed and another cat is missing as a result of the fire. One dog was rescued.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the renters with their emergency needs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.