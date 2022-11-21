One resident will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire significantly damaged a home on East 3rd Street Monday.
Firefighters responded to the fire on the 2400 block of East 3rd Street at 5:48PM to find flames coming from the back of the house.
Crews extinguished the flames within 15 mintues, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
The homeowner told authorities she was not home at the time of the fire.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.