The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club and the American Red Cross are teaming up to support blood donation in the Chattanooga area on Wednesday, July 26.
The Red Wolves announced that a portion of the proceeds from the team's July 29 game's ticket sales will be donated to the American Red Cross.
"We see blood donation drop during the summer travel months every year, and this year is no exception," Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region, said. "This is a national concern. The need for blood does not take a vacation. We have a great need for all blood types, but especially types O positive and O negative. These are blood types most used in emergency rooms and trauma units. We encourage all who can to make an appointment to donate with the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club to show up and help us save lives."
Power Red donors, who can donate two units of red blood cells during one donation, are in demand – and now more people can Power Red donate, as the minimum height for female donors has changed to 5'3".
Donors attending the July 26 Red Wolves blood drive can not only help save a life but also will receive an official Red Cross T-shirt and enter a drawing for free season passes to the Red Wolves games.
Those who wish to donate blood can visit 4115 S. Access Road in Chattanooga, TN 37406, on the 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
To properly prepare to donate, those interested can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the code: REDWOLVES19.
A blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
High school students and other young donors 18 years of age and younger will need to meet certain height and weight requirements, while all other donors must be 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law) and weigh at least 110 pounds to be eligible to give.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.