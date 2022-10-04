An American Ninja Warrior is rewarding a local boxing gym with a visit to Chattanooga.
It's all a part of his effort to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease Research.
"Rock Steady Chattanooga, they blew it out of the water. They got together everybody did their part. I love the videos that they sent of everybody moving despite Parkinson's everybody just staying active and doing things that people with Parkinson's aren't known to be doing," Advocate for Parkinson's disease research and American Ninja Warrior, Jimmy Choi said.
Choi has been battling Parkinson's disease for almost twenty years. He was diagnosed at the age of twenty-seven.
He and his wife now raise money for the cause and one local gym won a visit from him.
"Any Rock Steady gym that joins in on the movement and raises money, the top 3 teams would earn a visit from me at my expense," He said.
His journey to movement started after he hit rock bottom and his condition started impacting his ability to be with his family.
"The more I ignored the disease the worse it got. it got to the point where I couldn't walk without a cane and then I became so inactive that I gained a lot of weight I was about 250 pounds right around the eight-year mark," He said.
He volunteered for clinical trials and learned how to live with the disease and fight back.
"Walking became jogging, that jogging became running, and you know what every little day I tried just a little bit more. I always ask myself what can I do today that's more than I could do yesterday," He said.
It was his daughter who encouraged him to audition for NBC's American Ninja Warrior.
"One day we were watching American Ninja Warrior and they show all of these inspirational athletes overcoming and she turns to me and says dad what's your excuse... really what is your excuse...I had none for her," He said.
Choi is a five-time American Ninja Warrior participant and his daughter has even competed on the course.
His time in the episode's spotlight, allowed him to shine a light on the importance of Parkinson's disease research.
His visit to meet, greet, and train with the athletes at Rock Steady Boxing Chattanooga will happen Thursday, October 6th.