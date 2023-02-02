The American Heart Association is pushing out a new campaign centered around hands-on CPR.
"I think about what I might do if something happened to someone I love," said American Heart Association of Tennessee Executive Director Emily Niespodziany. "There's just this panic that takes over."
Niespodziany said over the years, she's heard story after story of people suffering from cardiac arrest.
"I don't want to hear any stories anymore," said Niespodziany. "I want to hear survival, I want people to live longer, healthier lives."
She said to increase survival rate, learning hands-only CPR is essential.
"In the United States we see about 350,000 people have cardiac arrest and nine out of ten of those end up being outside of the hospital," said Niespodziany. "Which means they'll be in desperate need of bystander CPR."
The American Heart Association is pushing the #3forHeart campaign following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.
"Learn CPR, donate to the American Heart Association, and hopefully save a life," said Niespodziany. "It means a lot to us and we're really excited."
She said helping people be equipped for any kind of cardiac emergency could save a life.
"Research shows it can be just as effective as being certified in the event of an emergency until paramedics can arrive," said Niespodziany.
The American Heart Association has many resources, whether you want a hands-only CPR demo or official certification from a training center.