American Airlines will resume alcohol sales on flights starting April 18

American Airlines said Thursday it will resume sales of alcoholic beverages on domestic and short-haul international flights next month, a plan it delayed almost a year ago because of a surge in unruly passengers and attacks on crew members.
Airlines stopped selling alcohol and paused food sales and service in March 2020, when the pandemic started and travel demand plunged.
Carriers have been steadily bringing back many of those services over the past year as travelers returned in droves.
American is the last major U.S. carrier to bring back sales of beer, wine and spirits, which it will sell in its domestic coach cabins starting April 18, the date the current federal mask mandate expires.
It isn’t clear whether the Biden administration will extend or end the requirement. Southwest Airlines restarted alcohol sales last month.