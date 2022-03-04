America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts

The US economy added 678,000 jobs in February, exceeding economists' expectations.
It was the best month for job growth since July. The nation has 2.1 million jobs to go before hitting the February 2020 level and recouping all positions lost in the pandemic.
The unemployment rate edged down to 3.8%, a new pandemic-era low, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which was hit hardest by Covid-related layoffs, once again added the most jobs back, at 179,000. Most of these jobs were created at restaurants and bars as Americans continue to venture out more to socialize following the Omicron wave around the turn of the year.
