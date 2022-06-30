Chattanooga police were dispatched Thursday morning to 1300 N. Holtzclaw Avenue when an ambulance was reported as stolen.
They had been alerted to the theft after the suspect hopped in and took off from 975 E. 3rd Street, according to police.
Officers were able to find the ambulance on Holtzclaw Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle. When police approached the ambulance, the driver took off again, and rammed into a police vehicle, disabling the unit.
Police were able to take the driver into custody. The 66-year-old man was to a local hospital for evaluation.
Charges are pending.