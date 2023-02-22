Knoxville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a 16-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert Wednesday.
Holly Piper was last seen around 3:00AM on Sunday, February 19 in Knoxville and is believed to be with 18-year-old William "Dylan" Usry, who picked her up.
They may be traveling in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with rust on the roof, and TN tag BMM-5038.
Holly is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She also has a septum piercing.
According to the City of Knoxville, Usry has an extensive criminal history to include DUI, multiple counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The city says Usry has an upcoming court date on those charges, and it is believed that he is actively fleeing to avoid his court date and that he has possibly coerced Holly into leaving against her will.
If anyone sees Holly, call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Those with information about where Holly is can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org to potentially receive a cash reward. You can remain anonymous.