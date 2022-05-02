Amazon is no longer providing paid time-off to their employees who become infected with COVID-19 due the availability of vaccinations and the new CDC guidelines.
Now, employees who get COVID will be given five days of excused but unpaid leave.
Along with this change the online retail company will sot site-wide notifications of positive COVID cases in facilities unless they are required by law.
Amazon has been phasing into this no policy. Originally employees were given two weeks paid leave. Then in January, Amazon cut paid leave to one week.