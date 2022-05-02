Amazon will no longer require US warehouse employees to wear masks

Bins move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Nov. 29, 2021. Amazon will no longer require its US warehouse employees to wear face masks in states where local laws do not require them, regardless of whether the employees are vaccinated or not.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon is no longer providing paid time-off to their employees who become infected with COVID-19 due the availability of vaccinations and the new CDC guidelines. 

Now, employees who get COVID will be given five days of excused but unpaid leave.

Along with this change the online retail company will sot site-wide notifications of positive COVID cases in facilities unless they are required by law. 

Amazon has been phasing into this no policy. Originally employees were given two weeks paid leave. Then in January, Amazon cut paid leave to one week.