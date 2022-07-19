Federal prosecutors are looking into potential workplace safety hazards at Amazon and possibly fraudulent efforts to hide worker injuries from regulators.
The US Attorney's office in Manhattan has opened a civil investigation focusing on Amazon warehouses.
On Monday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or 'OSHA,' did safety inspections at warehouses around New York, Chicago, and Orlando.
The US Attorney's office says one area under investigation is Amazon's required pace of work for warehouse employees.
The e-commerce giant has been under scrutiny by regulators in recent years.
In 2021, New York's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Amazon for failing to protect workers during the pandemic.