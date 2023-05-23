Good Tuesday. We will have mostly cloudy skies this evening with only a very slight chance for a passing sprinkle or two. Skies will clear out late tonight, and the humidity will also be dropping through the night. Wednesday will be a great outdoor kind of a day. We will start with morning temps in the 50s, and climb to a mostly sunny high of 83. With the lower humidity, it will feel tremendous throughout the day.
Thursday will see a high of 85 with the humidity remaining low. however, a weak wave will move through in the afternoon and could bring a couple of stray showers to the area.
Friday we may get a spotty shower or two as well as a front slides in. The high will be lower at only about 80.
The weekend will be overall very nice with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s on both days. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Though I can't completely rule out a sprinkle or two, most of us will be rain free this weekend.
Memorial Day will be a little warmer and a little more humid. The high will rebound back into the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.
