Storm Alert Weather Day Wednesday, for cold that will lead to an end to the growing season, potential widespread frost & freeze concerns.
Happy Wednesday, everyone! A Freeze warning will be in effect again for Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will feature more sunshine with highs again only in the 50s.
Thursday will send more sunshine our way, with a frosty morning start highs will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60.
A warm front arrives Friday bringing a few high clouds, but a warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s! We look to remain rain free through at least the beginning of next week!