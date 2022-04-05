UPDATE: All Southbound lanes are back open on I-75.
Earlier this morning, the roadway near mile marker 13 in Bradley County was closed due to a deadly accident involving multiple vehicles.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes are back open. https://t.co/jcL8GSkZzI— Meredith Aldis Local 3 News (@MeredithAldis3) April 5, 2022
The Hamilton County Sheriffs Office confirms one person is dead.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is confirming four vehicle crashes with injuries in Hamilton County.
PREVIOUS STORY: I-75 Southbound is closed because of a deadly accident involving multiple vehicles.
UPDATE: One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in I-75 in Hamilton County. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/rozh6gnmeA— Caroline Corrigan (@CarolineLocal3) April 5, 2022
Those include 2 CMV Tractor Trailers, a van, and a car.
At this time the secondary route on Lee Hwy is gridlocked.
Drivers can use Alabama Road or Hwy 58 as an alternative route.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-75.
📣 8:20am Update - This crash involved 2 semis, a dump truck, a van, and 2 passenger vehicles. A school bus was on scene, but not involved in the crash. Roadway remains shut down. pic.twitter.com/z3FHBzW2Vk— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 5, 2022
It happened at Mile marker 13. Local 3 News can confirm that there is one fatality.
We know that this crash involved 2 semis, a dump track, a van and 2 passenger vehicles.
A school bus was on the scene, but not involved in the crash.
The roadway is shutdown, no word when the highway is set to re-open.
Traffic is being redirected to the Hwy 64 Bypass in Bradley County.
