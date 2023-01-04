It was a great week to start the new year, there are no failing scores to report in the Tennessee Valley.
In fact, restaurants visited by inspectors did not score below a 92.
Due to there being no extremely low scores, we want to celebrate the restaurants that excelled this week.
Congratulations to Georgia Winery in Ringgold, The Crushed Tomato in Lafayette, Taco Bell on Lee Highway in Cleveland, 4 Corners Cafe in Ooltewah, The Bread Basket in Chattanooga and Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe on the perfect scores.
There has not yet been a follow-up inspection to last week's failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 94 Wendy’s 6727 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Santi’s Mexican Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 225 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill 627 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ooltewah Whistle Stop 5503 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 94 McDonald’s #16090 104 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Osaka Chattanooga Inc. 531 Signal Mountain Road Suite 129 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Taqueria Alba (Mobile) 3401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Bread Basket 7804 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scooter’s Coffe #566 9395 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Pure Nutrition 9203 Lee Highway Suite 5 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Marco’s Pizza #8435 7794 E Brainerd Road Suite 146 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Baskin Robbins625 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nooga Nutrition 7550 E Brainerd Road Suite 117A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Street Quesadilla (Mobile) 4721 Montview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Maynell’s Restaurant 107 W 38th Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Bitter Alibi 825 Houston Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fonda San Jose Bar 401 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Everlan by Dominion 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Cigar Club 1518 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jussa 2 Chics 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaya 1943 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Natural Needle 6719 Mountain View Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Sunshine House Learning Academy (Food) 2211 Appling Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sale Creek Campground 15222 May Road Sale Creek, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Company 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Panda Express 4475 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Vibez Coffee at Go Café 1275 Stuart Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 City Café Diner 919 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 McDonald’s #11560 4500 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Marco’s Pizza 143 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029028 4530 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 93 Buffalo Wild Wings #340 625 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 El Cazador 2299 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Kumo Asian Garden 169 Stuart NE Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Monterrey Mexican Restaurant 3055 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 The Rock Fitness Center 2630 Pine Grove Road Ringgold, GA
- 95 Dunkin’ Donuts 589 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Firehouse Subs 882 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Arby’s (Poplar Springs Road) 66 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant 2467 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 The Big Biscuit Barn 1389 LaFayette Road Rossvile, GA
- 100 Battlefield Golf Club 285 Cannon Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC 199 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Hawkins Pointe 182 Emerson Circle Rossville, GA
- 91 Cracker Barrel 562 50 Biscuit Way Ringgold, GA
- 91 The Canopy at Boynton Ridge Assisted Living Facility 54 Battlefield Canopy Circle Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills 800 Patterson Road LaFayette, GA
- 100 Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A The Center for Advanced Rehab at Parkside 110 Park City Road Rossville, GA
- 100 The Crushed Tomato 111 E LaFayette Square LaFayette, GA
- 96 Hardee’s – LaFayette 813 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Pizza Hut – Delivery Express/Chickamauga #37622 55 Highway 813 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ 11016 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Wendy’s 12706 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
None