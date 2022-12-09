Hamilton County EMS celebrated the opening of EMS Station 15 with a ribbon cutting Friday morning in the north Ooltewah community.
The new Medic 15 aims to provide better response coverage for the Ooltewah-Georgetown, Mahan Gap, Snowhill Road and Short Tail Springs Road area.
The station location was selected based on population growth in the Ooltewah area and is not within a five-mile radius of more than one ambulance station.
Commissioner Eversole, Commissioner Helton, Chief of Staff McVey, Mayor Wamp, and Administrator Christy Cooper attended the unveiling.
HCEMS currently operates 16 Advanced Life Support ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with over 150 full time Paramedics, Advanced EMTs, and EMTs and averages approximately 140 emergency calls per day.