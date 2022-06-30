All three lanes of I-75 southbound are shut down in Bartow County near milepost 292 due to a wreck involving three tractor-trailers.
The wreck and resulting fire damaged the asphalt on all three lanes.
Crews will resurface the damaged section this evening.
All lanes should reopen early Friday morning.
Traffic detours from I-75 southbound at Exit 293/Cassville-White Road.
- Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.