TBI agents investigating allegations of theft against Michael Darren Johnson in Loudon County have arrested the Alcoa man and charged him with Theft and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Adult.
The investigation revealed that Johnson had been hired to complete several home improvement projects between November 2022 and December 2022, and had been given nearly $5,000 to purchase materials needed.
However, Johnson failed to purchase the materials or complete the projects. Johnson was served the arrest warrant in the Butler County, Kentucky Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.