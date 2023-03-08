Albuterol is known to treat breathing problems and is commonly used for those with asthma and Chronic Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Adderall helps those with ADHD.
The two drugs were added to the FDA’s Drug Shortage list in October of last year, with over 100 drugs also listed.
“These things do happen occasionally,” says Phil Smith, a pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. “There are probably anywhere, at any given time, between 100 to 150 things on back order at a time. Typically, they're not drugs that are really common, like these two.”
The FDA lists a “demand increase” as the reason Adderall is in short supply. Their website does not provide a reason for the Albuterol shortage.
Smith says those with COPD and asthma naturally have a harder time during allergy season, and he hopes the issue will be resolved before then.
He says Access Pharmacy is teaching people how to use inhalers, as an alternative. Smith says people with extreme COPD should continue to find the nebulizer solution.
If the shortage continues, Smith says his pharmacy will make necessary changes.
"We might have to reserve anything that is available for people who are like severe, who need it the most,” says Smith.
Smith says the Adderall shortage has caused issues with other medications to treat ADHD. He says this effects the everyday life of patients who need it. He says typically, people only consider children to need the medication. But, he says the drug can act like a lifeline to kids and adults alike.
Smith says there are other options for Adderall, but they may not be covered by insurance.
“Ideally, we go back to what it was before, about six weeks ago. You know, when I can punch it in the computer, and I know it's coming the next day,” says Smith. "Typically, it clears up pretty quick. The United States is pretty good with dealing with these things."