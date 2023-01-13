US National Parks to waive entrance fees for MLK holiday and 4 other days in 2023

The CEO of the King Center in Atlanta says she hopes to spur progress during this year's observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by helping more Americans personalize the struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King is the daughter of the late civil rights icon. The weekend's events include a civil rights training summit for youth and adults. Other weekend events include a statue unveiling in Boston, a symposium on police brutality in Ohio, and community service projects in U.S. cities. Annual tributes and commemorations of King begin nationwide on Friday. They typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.