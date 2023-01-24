UPDATE: A missing Alabama woman was found unharmed Tuesday, Oxford police said.
Law enforcement located 25-year-old Megan R. Carlisle thanks to an anonymous tip received from CrimeStoppers, according to investigators.
Police said there are no other details available at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Oxford Police Department is searching for Missing Person Megan Rebecca Carlisle, a 25-year-old white female who stands at 6’0” and weighs approximately 176 lbs., with dark hair and blue eyes. She was last seen several days ago in the area of Colonial Drive, near the Holiday Inn, located in Oxford, Alabama.
It is not normal for Carlisle to not contact her family in several days, and she could possibly be in the Calhoun County area.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP(7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.