Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has awarded Stephen Craven, an engineer from its Transmission & Power Supply department, with the prestigious Ike Zeringue Engineer of the Year Award for 2023. Craven, who has been working with TVA for the past 10 years, is responsible for aspects of the agency's cybersecurity efforts for substations and power system communications.
In addition to contributing to TVA's mission of delivering affordable, clean, reliable and resilient electricity to nearly 10 million people across seven states, Craven's architecture that makes critical communications between electrical substations faster, safer and more secure is now being used as the standard approach by TVA. This breakthrough solution is also being shared with other utilities through the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to help modernize the nation's power grid.
Craven is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, holds a master's degree from Georgia Tech and earned a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech. He is also a top 10 finalist for the Federal Engineer of the Year Award.
“Stephen’s innovative approach and leadership not only help secure our electric grid from cyber-threats, but also gives our region a competitive advantage as we generate electricity to power the region’s growing economy – while keeping TVA’s power rates among the lowest in the nation,” said Aaron Melda, TVA senior vice president, Transmission & Power Supply.
TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said, “TVA is one of the nation’s great engineering organizations, and we are proud of our team’s ability to deliver innovative solutions to solve complex challenges like our nation’s energy security issues. This year we recognize Stephen, who exemplifies excellence in the engineering field.”