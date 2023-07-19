Police Chief Nicholas Derzis provided an update on the case involving Carlee Russell's disappearance, stating that officers have been diligently investigating her whereabouts since her return. He emphasized the need to address the public's concerns and share their findings.
According to the surveillance video, Russell was seen leaving work with a bathrobe and toilet paper concealed.
She made stops at Tazikis and Target, purchasing food items. While driving, she spoke on her phone with people known to her before eventually calling 911 from the interstate, reporting that she saw a child.
The 911 call was played for officials, and it was revealed that Russell's report was the only one about a child on the side of the road, and no children were reported missing.
He said she travelled 600 yards while she was following the child, on phone with 911.
"Six football fields, to think a toddler could travel six football fields, without getting in the road, without crying, it's very hard to understand," Derzis said.
Upon arrival of first responders, Russell's wig, cellphone, and purse were found in or near her vehicle, but the snacks from Target and the items taken from her workplace were missing.
After two days of intense search efforts, Russell returned home on foot, and she informed detectives that while checking on the child, she was abducted by a man with distinct features, including white hair with an orange bald spot, accompanied by a woman.
She claimed to have heard a child crying and recounted being forced to undress and subjected to photography.
She claimed to have been able to escape twice, having ended up near her residence on the second escape.
However, Derzis said multiple searches were found on the day of her disappearance and leading up to the disappearance that he feels are relevant. Those searches include: "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," "How to take money from a register without being caught," "Birmingham bus station," "Taken (movie about abduction)," and "maximum age for an Amber Alert."
"There are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can answer those questions," Derzis said. "I do think it's highly unusual for the day someone gets kidnapped, several hours before that, they're googling the movie Taken, about an abduction, I find that very strange."
While law enforcement could not verify Russell's account, Derzis reassured the community that there appears to be no immediate danger.
Russell's parents, who believe their daughter's version of events, have indicated that she is not yet ready to speak further about the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and Derzis highlighted that law enforcement has not been able to verify the story Russell told them, but he does not believe there is any danger to the community.