Alabama, much like Tennessee and other states, marks the upcoming school year with a Sales Tax Holiday to help parents get their kids ready.
The holiday will run from Friday, July 21 at 12:01am and end Sunday, July 23 at midnight.
Generally, clothing items at $100 or less will be exempt from sales tax.
Clothing accessories, protective equipment and sports or recreational equipment are ineligible.
Computers priced at $750 or less will be legible, as will school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional material that cost $50 or less.