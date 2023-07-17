AL Sales Tax Holiday

Alabama, much like Tennessee and other states, marks the upcoming school year with a Sales Tax Holiday to help parents get their kids ready.

The holiday will run from Friday, July 21 at 12:01am and end Sunday, July 23 at midnight.

Generally, clothing items at $100 or less will be exempt from sales tax.

Clothing accessories, protective equipment and sports or recreational equipment are ineligible.

Computers priced at $750 or less will be legible, as will school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional material that cost $50 or less.

Download PDF 2023 AL Sales Tax Holiday list

