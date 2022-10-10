An Alabama man was found guilty for his involvement it the January 6 Capitol riot.
According to government evidence, Russell Dean Alford attended a Stop the Steal rally, and then joined others who were rioting at the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Alford was in the Capitol building for 15 minutes and later posted videos and photos on social media.
Alford was arrested on March 29, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama.
When the FBI went to interview Alford at his business he said "I wondered when ya'll were going to show up. Guess you've seen the videos on my Facebook page."
He was arrested in March and charges with several crimes including entering and remaining in a restricted building and demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Alford will be sentenced on January 23, 2023.