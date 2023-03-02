ALABAMA, the most successful band in country music history, is reviving the group’s legendary June Jam.
The live concert event will take place in Fort Payne, AL at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3rd.
This will mark 26 years since it was last held.
ALABAMA will headline and close the festival with special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.
ALABAMA Fan Club presale ticket purchases are available now via ticketmaster.com.
Tickets went on-sale to the public on Wednesday, March 1st via ticketmaster.com and at the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum.
The week's full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.
June Jam was created by Fort Payne’s sons, ALABAMA, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982. By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
In February, ALABAMA was honored in their hometown of Fort Payne, receiving the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. The honor recognized the band for its decades of giving back to the local community. It was at the banquet that ALABAMA revealed the return of June Jam.