As severe weather preparedness week wraps up for Alabama and Tennessee, the state of Alabama will have its 11th annual tax-free weekend.
Shoppers will be exempt from Alabama's 4% sales tax through Sunday.
This will allow families to stock up on emergency supplies ahead of the upcoming severe weather season.
Some of the tax-exempt items (less than $60) include:
-Batteries
-First-aid kits
-Duct tape
-Extension Cords
-Bungee cords or rope
-Tarps
-Cellphone Chargers
-Two-way radios
-NOAA Weather Radios
-Fire extinguishers
-Coolers and ice packs
-Plywood
-Smoke/Carbon Dioxide detectors
-Manual can openers
-Flashlights/lanterns
Generators under $1,000 will also be eligible for the tax exemption.
Tax exemptions will only be available in participating cities and counties across Alabama. DeKalb and Jackson Counties will be participating in the tax exemption.
Residents of other states can stock up on supplies if you are up for the drive, "As far as I know there is not a check to see you are an Alabama resident.
If you come in it is a tax-free holiday, and it is applied all the way across," said Michael Posey, Deputy EMA Director for Dekalb County.
Emergency kits should be able to last several days in an emergency. Now is the ideal time to prepare your emergency kit for the Spring severe weather season.