A 75-year-old man from Fort Payne, Alabama, has succumbed to injuries after being the victim of domestic violence in late February.
Brent Hunter, age 56 of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged in February with two counts of Domestic Violence 1st, two counts of Elderly Abuse, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms.
After Fort Payne Police received a call on February 26 for a welfare check at a residence, officers discovered two people at the home that Hunter was suspected of injuring.
They were transported to Dekalb Regional by Dekalb Ambulance Service, and then both were transferred to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The 75-year-old victim died from injuries that occurred during the incident, according to Chief Davis of Fort Payne Police.
This ongoing investigation is being conducted by Fort Payne Police Department Investigators and Investigators with the Dekalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s offices.
Hunter was taken before the District Judge of Dekalb County for his initial appearance and is now being held at the Dekalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and a $55,000 property bond.
A warrant has been served on Brent Hunter, who is incarcerated at Dekalb County Detention Center for Murder.
Hunter now has an additional $5,000,000 property bond.