Investigators with DeKalb County Sheriff's Office were alerted to an Alabama man was suspected of being involved in possessing child pornography.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent investigators to the home of Toney Dewayne Chapman, of Section, AL.
On December 13, an investigator assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force went to the Chapman's home and interviewed him.
They found he had numerous illegal images and/or videos stored on a cellphone.
After further interviewing, investigation, and digital analysis, Chapman was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and arrested.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said "We are dedicated to working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crime Against Children to help combat this illegal activity. Any crime that is harmful or threatening to our children will be dealt with aggressively and will be investigated to the fullest extent possible. I would like to thank our investigators for the outstanding work on this case and the cases endangering our children!"