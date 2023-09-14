A pursuit that started in Alabama ended across the state line in North Georgia on Thursday morning.
Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says the pursuit of the suspect, who is identifed as 22-year-old Justin Michael Reeves, started in Ider where he’s accused of pulling a gun on a woman before running from law enforcement.
Sheriff Cross says his deputies joined in on the pursuit as the suspect was coming down Sand Mountain on Highway 136 where Trenton police deployed spike strips near the Food Outlet location.
Sheriff Cross says the vehicle Reeve’s was driving became disabled and turned in to the Dollar General Store near the intersection of Pace Drive.
Sheriff Cross says Reeves got out of the vehicle and ran toward Dade Middle School, deputies running after him.
Due to the circumstances, proximity of the suspect and the possibility of the Reeves being armed, Dade County Units advised dispatch to immediately place Dade Middle School on lockdown.
Deputies and Trenton police officers took Reeves in to custody within approximately 100 yards of the middle school.
Reeves is facing charges in Alabama, as well as Felony Eluding in Dade County.
