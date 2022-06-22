An inmate with a history of escaping from jail has escaped again in the Chattanooga area.
Marion County authorities say Johnny Lewis Payne escaped from a facility in Coffee County on June 2nd and was not seen until he was captured Sunday, June 5th.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the 48-year-old escaped again on Saturday, June 18th, as he was being transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute.
The inmate was in custody when he threatened to hurt himself. MCSO says they called in crisis to send the inmate to Moccasin Bend.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette says the inmate may be in Chattanooga are or back in Alabama. He states that nobody has seen him since he escaped.
If you see Johnny Lewis Payne, you are asked to immediately contact police.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.