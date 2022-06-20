There is an air quality alert in effect for the Chattanooga area.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a Code Orange health advisory.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means ground level ozone concentrations within the area may have approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
“The particular alert we got is for high ozone amounts. Those stand to be low in the morning when it is a little cooler and as the heat rises we get a firmly version and the gases get trapped particularly here in the valley in Chattanooga causing high consecrations of ozone,” Dr. Carlos Baleeiro with CHI Memorial said.
Baleeiro said the alert really affects a small group people and not the general public necessarily.
“Prolonged exposure leads to chronic lung problems, and short exposure to high amounts can trigger asthma attacks in people who have COPD, chronic lung disease, and chronic bronchitis.">
People with those troubles can still go outside, but need to be intentional about what they are doing.
“If the air quality is bad avoid being outside for too long, avoid doing physical activities or exercise outdoor when the counts are very high and if you have chronic lung disease be aware of your emergency plan. Make sure you have your rescue inhaler, most people with chronic lung disease will have one of those. Make sure you have an emergency plan by contacting your health care provider, so you get into trouble you know what to do,” Baleerio said.
Baleerio encourages people to get educated on all of the air quality, so people are prepared when there are air quality alerts.
The orange alert is expected to end Monday at midnight.
You can keep up with the air quality at airnow.gov