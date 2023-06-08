Agriculture Pavilion coming to Ridgeland High School

A new learning space will be added to Ridgeland High School thanks to a grant secured by Walker County Government.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs awarded the county, in partnership with Walker County Schools, $100,000 for the construction of an Agricultural Pavilion.
The roughly 80’ x 140’ structure will be located north of the greenhouses on campus, and will be similar to the outdoor learning lab recently constructed at Saddle Ridge. The structure will feature open side walls with a concrete pillar foundation. The steel frame will be supported by a standard metal pole barn design.
School leaders envision using the Agricultural Pavilion for livestock, forestry and horticulture exhibits, as well as labs, industry demonstrations and year round meeting space for FFA and other civic organizations.