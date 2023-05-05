Good afternoon, light rain showers will continue to progress east this afternoon with only sporadic activity remaining for the evening hours. That means for a lot of Friday night out plans, you’ll be able to stay dry, but you may want to pack a raincoat just in case you get hit with one of those spotty sprinkles. With the clouds, temperatures won’t change much this evening in the 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-50s.
The weekend is trending drier. Great news for your outdoor plans. Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with only an isolated shower chance and highs in the mid-70s. Saturday night some storms will be possible as a line may drop down into our area from the north or northwest. Then, Sunday is setting up to be almost a summer-type weather day with a mix of sun and clouds, warm highs near 84, and a few afternoon pop-up storms possible. You’ll also notice that the humidity will be a little greater on Sunday.
This warmth and humidity will extend into next work-week, too. Monday will be in the low 80s with scattered showers/storms. Tuesday will be near 84 with a few additional showers/storms. Wednesday will become mostly sunny and hit 85.