It’s a Storm Alert Weather Day! Periods of showers and storms will increase across the area this afternoon through Tuesday night.
Some of the storms could be strong to severe producing gusty winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. When it’s not raining, look for very warm and breezy conditions with day time highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s!
Another round of heavy rain and possible storms will develop overnight into Wednesday. By the time the precip wraps up Wednesday afternoon, 1”-2” of rain will be likely in most spots, with some isolated higher totals possible. Due to the already saturated grounds, areas of localized flooding will be possible.
Things dry out and cool down for late week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only near 50s and lows in the upper 20s and 30s. This is near average temps.